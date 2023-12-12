Amanda Bynes says she had plastic surgery on eyes and gives close-up look: 'Feel a lot better'

Some of Amanda Bynes' fans have noticed that she looks a bit different lately. Now, the actor is setting the record straight and revealing that she had plastic surgery on her eyelids.

In a short video posted to her TikTok page, the actor gave her followers a close-up look at her plastic surgeon’s handiwork and explained why she underwent the procedure.

"So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look. And I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corners of my eye so I don’t have those skin folds anymore," she said in the clip.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, blepharoplasty is a "surgical procedure that improves the appearance of your eyelids." It does so by reducing "the look of tired eyes from your lower lids and removes drooping skin from your upper lids."

Bynes said she was very pleased with the results of her surgery.

"It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin," the 37-year-old, who rose to fame as a star of “The Amanda Show” and “All That,” said.

“I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look," Bynes continued. "I feel a lot better now about myself and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done."

A close-up look at Bynes' face post-surgery. @amandaamandaamanda1986 via Instagram

The actor's fans took to the comments section to share their support for her.

"Always in your corner Amanda," one wrote.

"I hope you know how many of us are rooting for you Amanda," another one added.

"As long as you’re healthy and happy that’s all that matters," commented a third.

Earlier this year, Bynes was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. A few weeks later, she was released and began receiving outpatient care.

Bynes had previously been under a conservatorship for nine years, which a judge ended in March 2022.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said in a statement at the time. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”