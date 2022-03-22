Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after nearly 9 years

A judge terminated the conservatorship of former child actor Amanda Bynes Tuesday after her petition to dissolve the arrangement was met with her parents’ full support.

Bynes, 35, has been in a personal conservatorship since 2013 following what she previously described as a dark period in her life. A conservatorship of the estate was terminated in 2017 after her assets were moved into a trust.

Bynes’ father was named as trustee, and her mother remained in control of her medical and personal affairs.

The termination was filed by Bynes’ attorney at the end of February and was met with the full support of her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes.

Tamar Arminak, attorney for Bynes’ parents, said they have been preparing for the termination and that it’s been a gradual process to make sure all parties are comfortable. Bynes’ mother and personal conservator, Lynn, is particularly excited about the “next chapter” in her daughter’s life.

“She could not be more proud of what Amanda has accomplished getting through the last few difficult years,” Arminak said. “Both mother and daughter I know are happy to restart a relationship that doesn’t include this conservatorship and focus on the endless possibilities available to Amanda now that the conservatorship is over.”

Ventura Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund already indicated in a tentative ruling that he’d formally terminate the conservatorship, as evidence presented to the court showed that “grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist.”

Lund noted during the hearing that Bynes has done everything the court has asked of her while agreeing to sign the termination petition Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Ms. Bynes and good luck ... fantastic job, everyone,” Lund said at the end of the hearing.

Neither Bynes nor her parents were present in court during the hearing, which was also available over teleconferencing.

A final accounting for Bynes’ trust was requested by her attorney, but the trust is not under the scope of the conservatorship and any issues dealing with it would be handled in separate proceedings. But Lund noted he had no reason to believe an issue would occur.

Bynes’ petition for termination asserted that she has consistently tested negative for illicit substances, has managed her mental health and that her psychiatrist has asserted she has the “capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment.”

Since 2020, Bynes has lived in a “structured community for women” where she has been able to maintain an “independent” lifestyle and regular check-ins with a case manager.

Bynes is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, where she already earned an associate degree cum laude in merchandise product development.

In a brief Instagram video posted weeks prior to her hearing, Bynes thanked fans for all their “love and support.”

She spoke about her experiences with substance misuse and body image issues in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine. Bynes told the magazine she would experience discomfort and depression after seeing herself on screen.

Bynes blamed her behavior, including comments made on social media, prior to being placed in a conservatorship to substance misuse and credited her parents for their help. At the time of her interview, she said she had been sober for four years.

“I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said,” Bynes said in the interview. “I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad.”

