Amanda Bynes released from hospital, weeks after being placed on psychiatric hold

Amanda Bynes has left the hospital after being placed on a psychiatric hold last month.

On Tuesday, April 11, a source close to the situation confirmed to NBC News that the 37-year-old actor has been released from a medical facility and is currently receiving outpatient care.

Her release comes a few weeks after the “Easy A” star was placed on a 72-hour hold. NBC News reported on March 20 that a source close to the situation said Bynes was being treated at a medical facility.

“She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time,” the source said at the time.

At the time, the actor’s longtime attorney told NBC News that he was not in a position to provide a comment about the situation. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on April 11.

The actor was hospitalized almost exactly a year after a judge terminated her personal conservatorship, which began in 2013. Her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, supported the former child star’s petition to end the arrangement. Bynes’ conservatorship of the estate had previously been terminated in 2017 and her assets were moved into a trust.

Rick Bynes had been named as his daughter’s trustee and Lynn Bynes was in charge of the actor’s medical and personal affairs.

On March 22, 2022, Bynes released a statement through her attorney, David Esquibias, about her personal conservatorship coming to an end.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

Ventura Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund, who oversaw the case, said that “grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist.”

In 2018, the “Hairspray” actor spoke for the first time about substance misuse in an interview with Paper magazine.

She recalled being in a “dark place.”

“I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me,” she shared.

She said her parents helped her recover. “I’ve been sober for almost four years now,” she told the publication at the time.