Have the sweetest Christmas with peppermint blondies and coconut white hot chocolate

Warm up to the holidays with these sweet treats.
/ Source: TODAY
By Zane Holmquist

Christmas is so close we can almost hear the sleigh bells ringing and feel the warmth of the fire. To get the TODAY team even more into the spirit of the season, Zane Holmquist, executive chef at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, is making festive sweets and sippers for the holidays. He shows us how to make molten peppermint blondies and white hot chocolate with coconut.

Coconut White Hot Chocolate
Robin Ventress

Get The Recipe

Coconut White Hot Chocolate

Zane Holmquist

This is a rich, warm drink after a cold afternoon of skiing while sitting in front of the fire. The combination of coconut and white chocolate is a delicious and exciting departure from traditional dark hot cocoa.

Peppermint Blondies
Robin Ventress

Get The Recipe

Peppermint Blondies

Zane Holmquist

I love this recipe because it's a fun variation on a molten cake with a different flavor profile. The cooling flavor of peppermint and eye-catching crushed candy canes makes this dessert feel and taste so Christmassy.

If you like those seasonal recipes, you should also try these:

Iced Hot Chocolate Soda
Zane Holmquist

Get The Recipe

Iced Hot Chocolate Soda

Zane Holmquist
Gingerbread Spiced Popcorn
Zane Holmquist

Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Spiced Popcorn

Zane Holmquist
