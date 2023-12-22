Have the sweetest Christmas with peppermint blondies and coconut white hot chocolate

Christmas is so close we can almost hear the sleigh bells ringing and feel the warmth of the fire. To get the TODAY team even more into the spirit of the season, Zane Holmquist, executive chef at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, is making festive sweets and sippers for the holidays. He shows us how to make molten peppermint blondies and white hot chocolate with coconut.

This is a rich, warm drink after a cold afternoon of skiing while sitting in front of the fire. The combination of coconut and white chocolate is a delicious and exciting departure from traditional dark hot cocoa.

I love this recipe because it's a fun variation on a molten cake with a different flavor profile. The cooling flavor of peppermint and eye-catching crushed candy canes makes this dessert feel and taste so Christmassy.

