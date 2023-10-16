Sheet-pan pizza, slow-cooker beef stroganoff and more easy recipes to make this week

Mid-month check-in — how is everyone’s meal prep going? We realize this is the point when commitments to home-cooked meals made at the beginning of fall start to slide. So, if you’ve found yourself ordering delivery more often than you’d like to admit, let us help you get back on track. Trust us when we say that these easy, comforting dishes will appeal more than anything showing up at your door in a takeaway bag.

Sheet pan recipes make everything more streamlined in the kitchen, so we have two to get you started this week. First, a sausage and squash pizza loaded with more seasonal veggies than any pie from your local parlor. And second, a honey mustard chicken bake that will make you swear off store-bought condiments for good. Now just because a dish is homemade doesn’t mean you can’t draw inspiration from restaurants, and this copycat Tuscan soup does exactly that. It’s packed with all your favorite familiar flavors but can still be tweaked here and there to your liking. Beef stroganoff is also on the menu thanks to this hands-off version that takes only 15 minutes to prep before your slow cooker does the rest of the work. And finally, for dessert, an apple pandowdy — because we all know baked goods taste better out of the oven than out of a box.

What to cook this week

With sausage, squash and sage, this sheet-pan pizza has all of the fall flavors you could possibly ask for on one pie. But perhaps the best part about this recipe is that there will definitely be enough left over for a breakfast slice.

Our sheet-pan honey mustard chicken is the definition of an easy, complete meal. Crispy chicken thighs, tender potato halves and fresh green beans all roast together in a homemade dressing that you’ll want to drizzle on everything after just one bite.

Whether you’re looking for a side or a main, this copycat Tuscan soup fits the bill. It has protein from the bits of sausage and bacon, is bulked up from hearty potatoes and can be even more filling when served with a slice of bread.

Nothing says comfort like a big bowl of beef stroganoff. This recipe calls for boneless short ribs, but don’t let that fool you — the slow cooker will braise a budget-friendly cut of meat into melt-in-your-mouth perfection. Set it, forget it, and come home to a hearty meal on a chilly night.

Our apple pandowdy is a crowd-pleasing dessert thanks to the warm fall spices and sweet seasonal fruit. And because the topping is as easy as cutting up some frozen puff pastry, you’ll enjoy not only eating it, but making it too!