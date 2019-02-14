Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 14, 2019, 7:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

If you love making your own ice cream, smoothies or milkshakes, stop what you're doing right now: Amazon is selling a Ninja smart screen blender for 52 percent off its original price.

According to the manufacturer, the appliance has 1000 watts of power to crush through tough ingredients like ice and frozen fruit. It's perfect for making delicious smoothies and mixed drinks (summer is right around the corner ... kind of).

Ninja Smart Screen Blender, $62 (usually $130), Amazon

This is the lowest price the blender has ever been, according to data from CamelCamelCamel, a price comparison tool.

The blender holds 72 ounces and the touchscreen is easy to clean. It also has auto-iQ technology, which the manufacturer describes as four timed, preset patterns of pulsing and pausing used to make recipe creation much easier.

The blender currently has 94 reviews on Amazon with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. "I've never owned an extremely powerful blender before," one reviewer wrote. "And I have to say that I like it. Instead of the blender getting stuck when I put in a block of ice, it pulses and then CRUSHES it into powder."

Another Amazon reviewer also commented on the blender's ability to grind frozen foods. "I love the fact that it has multiple blades for easy grinding down of food," they wrote. "I just made a smoothie with frozen strawberries and it didn't have any troubles with it."

So if you're someone who is looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances or maybe you've been really into making smoothies this year, this is your deal.