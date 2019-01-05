Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Chloe Coscarelli

Chef and restaurateur Chloe Coscarelli is stopping by the TODAY kitchens to prove once again that vegan food can be just as comforting and hearty as meaty fare. She's preparing recipes from her book "Chloe Flavor: Saucy, Crispy, Spicy, Vegan," including chili and cornbread; a mashup of tacos and mac and cheese; and ramen bowls. They're sure to be a hit with adults and kids alike.

I love this recipe because it’s easy, healthy and completely meatless. It's perfect for a winter weeknight meal when you’re craving something nourishing and high in protein.

These vegan cornbread muffins are great alongside chili or soup or for breakfast, brunch or a snack.

This recipe is hearty with a capital H! It’s kind of like a cross between tacos and mac and cheese — make it for your hungriest friends and family members and dare them to say vegan food isn’t filling! The first time my roommate and I made this, afterward, we were so full that we said we would never eat again. Obviously, the next night, we craved it and made it again!

Who doesn’t love slurping up a big bowl of ramen noodle soup that warms your body and soul? Many ramen recipes contain pork or eggs, but this recipe is completely vegan so you can go for seconds and thirds and feel light and energized after eating!

