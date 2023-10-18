Woman says date dashed after she ate 48 oysters and more, sparking debate

Social media is in an uproar debating whether a woman who says a date invited her out for drinks was in the right to order almost 50 oysters, some potatoes and crabcakes, in addition to multiple drinks for which he apparently later skipped out on paying.

The woman, who goes by Equana on social media, chose Fontaine’s Oyster Bar in Atlanta as the location for their first date because she “was coming anyway” and it has “the best oysters in Atlanta,” she says in the video with 5 million views on TikTok and 28 million on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Equana also says in the video that the date had been texting her “for weeks talking to himself” and she agreed to see him because she “was bored” and “had time.” Plus, the oysters are only $15 a dozen on Tuesdays, so Equana ordered four dozen (that’s 48 oysters). She also ordered some potatoes and crabcakes.

Equana says her date excused himself before the bill came and never returned. The date’s explanation via text was that he invited her “out for drinks” and she “ordered all that food,” according to a screenshot Equana showed in the video of what she says is their exchange after she texted him asking why he left early without paying. He offered to send her money for just the drinks.

Social media users ripped into Equana for myriad reasons, including ordering too much, possibly fabricating the story of being on a date (some think she was there alone), not tipping enough and recording on her phone instead of enjoying her date. Some defended her and offered to go to Fontaine’s with her in the future. Others disagreed with both party’s behavior.

Equana did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment. She says in the video that she didn’t plan to order 48 oysters, but they “were so good.”

The bill totaled $185 and Equana said in a follow-up video that she tipped $15.13 on her card and another $11 in cash, totaling $26.13, which is a 14% tip, roughly.

Online commenters shared their thoughts on the bivalve bonanza.

“4 plates of oysters mucous is insanity,” one person said on X. “Cholesterol and infections.”

“48 oysters by anyone is crazy within itself but for the first date?” another person asked on X. “That’s just wild.”

“He better than me cuz I would’ve left after the second plate,” another critic declared.

“Worst part about it, is she was just on her phone filming the oysters with the flash on for the whole date. By the 40th ‘slurrrrppppp’ bro was fed up!” someone else speculated.

“Lol her intentions was wrong going into it, so now she have to pay their dues,” one user tweeted. “That’s funny.”

Others speculated that there was no date at all and the whole situation was fabricated. Fontaine’s did not immediately respond to a request for ccomment, but the restaurant confirmed to Rolling Stone that employees saw her with a date and the general manager, Kelcey Flanagan, told the outlet that the date returned to the table after Equana paid the bill.

“I don’t know what was said,” the manager said. “But he popped back in and then they left.”

The manager added that the amount of oysters Equana ordered was on par with what Fontaine’s usually sees from customers.

“I will say, it had been a minute since I had a single female eat that many,” Flanagan said. “But then, you know, she was eating crackers and things like that. But yeah, she put it away. It’s pretty impressive.”

There was a cohort of people online who also supported Equana.

“Girl lmk what tuesdee you’re free, we can put up Kobe numbers in that thang lol,” someone said on X.

“I’m not mad at either one of y’all 🤣🤣 like I see both sides. I love oysters but also could not imagine someone smacking on them for 10+ mins,” someone commented on her TikTok post.

Others blamed them both.

“Oh she was dead wrong for that, never should’ve went out with him.. he didn’t have to leave like that though lol he could’ve told her, someone said.

“I don’t condone either parties actions but on his part why he didn’t just bring some extra for food too cause we do be hungry and babygirl didn’t have to eat all that but at the same time good for her for covering even though she didn’t really have to since he invited her out,” someone chimed in.

Most people, though, seemed to side with Equana’s date.

“Oh... so this is why guys don’t do dates anymore. Noted,” one Twitter user said.

“Ayooooooo. She really violated dude for not paying for her meal. She knew better than that. Must’ve catfished him or something,” another person thought.

“That’s just what she gets. Hope she learned a valuable lesson that day,” someone else said.

Flanagan hopes people show Equana the same kindness she showed to Fontaine’s workers.

“She was nice,” Flanagan said. “I just hope she’s not getting too much flak.”