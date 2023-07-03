Courteney Cox has put her own spin on the Grimace Shake trend.

The “Friends” star posted a TikTok video on July 2, getting in on the trend in which people take a sip of McDonald’s purple treat in honor of Grimace’s birthday, only to pretend to pass out and wake up in a pool of purple.

“So, apparently, it’s Grimace’s birthday and I’ve seen a lot of people drink this shake and weird stuff happens,” Cox says in the clip, while holding a milkshake, with her dog, Lily, resting by her.

“But I’ve had half of it and I don’t feel anything.”

She then takes a sip.

“I don’t love it, but I don’t get the big deal,” she says before placing the cup on the ground in front of her dog, who starts licking it.

Cox then starts to walk away before tense music begins playing as the actor looks back at the pooch.

“Lily, come on. Lily! Lily, let go!” she says.

Cox then looks up with fear in her eyes.

“Lily! Lily!” she screams before he camera pans to Lily, who has morphed into a giant dog with a streak of purple in her fur.

The clip certainly generated interest, including from McDonald’s.

“hi lily im grimace nice to meet you,” it commented.

Courteney Cox was petrified of her dog in her ode to the Grimace Shake trend. @courteneycoxofficial via TikTok

Other people couldn’t help but compare the video to Ghostface, the killer from the “Scream” film series. Cox has starred in multiple movies in that franchise as reporter Gale Weathers, and fans of the series were “Scream”-ing with delight.

“I thought ghostface was gonna create a crime and you were gonna be foaming at the mouth with purple,” one person wrote.

“i thought ghostface was finally about to get the job done,” another person commented.

“Grimace x Ghostface collaboration,” someone else wrote.

And at least one fan thought this effort from Cox was a massive hit.

“This is really good this is the best grimace shake video ever,” the person raved.