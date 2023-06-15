McDonald’s says its Grimace Shake is berry-flavored. Customers have other theories

We may still have no idea what Grimace is, exactly, but at least we know the flavor of his new birthday shake ... or do we?

On June 6, McDonald’s announced its first-ever purple-colored shake to honor Grimace’s 52nd birthday. The Grimace Birthday Shake consists of vanilla soft serve and berry flavors, the company told TODAY.com, “inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness.”

Then, on June 12 (Grimace's actual birthday), the shake began appearing on McDonald’s menu nationwide as part of the Grimace Birthday Meal (guests' choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with fries).

Grimace being purple, as is his strong suit. Courtesy McDonald's

And as the general public began to taste the McDonaldland character’s signature shake, questions began to emerge — specifically, what the flavor is, even though, like we said, the fast-food chain confirmed what it is.

“The #Grimace shake from @McDonalds tastes like Fruity Pebbles,” tweeted one person.

“I tried the Grimace Shake from the Grimace Birthday Meal today! Soooo good! It tastes like the blueberry cream pies!” exclaimed another Twitter user.

“Anyone tried the new Grimace Birthday shake? It tastes to me like a strawberry shake. It is very good!!” wrote another.

Of course, there are those who aren't such big fans of the lavender-hued libation — and they also have their own opinions as to what the flavor is.

“Had a free taste of the #Grimace shake from @McDonalds. Overly sweet and tastes like Fruity Pebbles or Froot Loops,” tweeted one person. “It’s gross. Still burping it up an hour later. (don’t companies taste test anymore?)”

“I know the grimace shake is allegedly blueberry but it TASTES LIKE GRAPE WHICH IS SUCH A BAD FLAVOR,” wrote another Twitter user, who very much dislikes grape-flavored things, apparently. (Again, we should point out the shake is vanilla and “berry” flavored, not simply blueberry.)

“I THINK I FIGURED IT OUT,” tweeted another, with an all-caps epiphany. “THE GRIMACE SHAKE IS BUBBLEGUM FLAVOR.”

But no matter what customers think about the flavor of the shake, there is plenty of ridiculous commentary across social media about it to chuckle at, Grimace-style.

“I wanted to get a milkshake today and asked the McDonald’s drive thru what flavor the Grimace shake was and she just responded “Grimace,’” wrote one Twitter user.

"My stomach after that grimace shake," tweeted another, including a GIF of a disturbing scene from horror movie "Evil Dead Rise."

“Drinking the Grimace shake binds you to his will,” wrote another Twitter user.

“You are REQUIRED to enjoy your Grimace Shake,” wrote another user, showing a screenshot from a DoorDash order showing that the only way to order the item is to choose “Enjoy Your Shake.”

But the best Grimacey gag, we think, comes fresh from Twitter user @notsofiacoppola:

“There’s a grimace in the back of every mcdonalds that is screaming in pain as they milk him,” they tweeted. “The grimace shake is not worth it!”