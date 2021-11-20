Savannah and her family love Siri Daly's cookies as much as we do

With the winter holidays approaching, you might find yourself in the kitchen more, cooking and baking up a storm, and TODAY's very own Savannah Guthrie is no exception.

On Saturday, the TODAY co-anchor shared a couple of snapshots of her family's whiteboard that included a special recipe in particular, courtesy of another member of the TODAY family — Siri Daly! The photos show that the Guthrie-Feldmans are especially fond of Siri's cookies and with an ingredients list that includes chocolate chips and vanilla, we can easily see why.

In the Instagram caption, Savannah wrote, "when you make your friend’s cookies so often you finally just write the recipe on the family chalkboard @siriouslydelicious - I’m *this* close to memorizing it."

Siri's cookie recipe is relatively simple, requiring 10 ingredients and just five steps, according to Savannah's notes. For a batch, you'll need 1 cup of softened, unsalted butter, 3/4 cup of granulated sugar, 1 cup of light brown sugar, 2 large eggs (at room temperature), 1 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 1/2 cups flour, 3/4 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 1/2 cups chocolate chips.

To start, combine the butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract in a bowl. Add the dry ingredients into another bowl and combine by hand or with a mixer. Mix the dry ingredients in the second bowl with the wet ingredients in the first bowl. Let the dough chill before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 to 12 minutes.

Savannah also shared a follow-up video of her baking process in action along with a message to her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb. "Proof of moderate baking skill cc @hodakotb, doubter," she wrote in the caption.

Eagle-eyed fans might recognize that this recipe for Siri's cookies is nearly identical to the Perfect Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies that appear in Siri's cookbook, "Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook."

Siri quickly replied to Savannah's post within minutes, writing "This makes me happy and makes me want to come over 👏."

The TODAY Food contributor has shared several of her cookie recipes in the past. If you're looking for a sweet and salty cookie, you can try Siri's Garbage Cookies, but if you prefer just a sweet treat, you can opt for her classic Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookies or her festive Fudge Candy Cane Cookies.

They're all sure to make your kitchen and home smell amazing!