Feb. 3, 2019, 12:58 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Looks like Savannah, whose reputation in the kitchen isn't much of a secret, had a fun baking adventure this Saturday! She successfully baked Siri Daly's recipe for “perfect salted chocolate chip cookies” and shared her baking process on Instagram.

“I’m doing this today, @siriouslydelicious. Please turn on your ringer — I will need you on call like the Butterball hotline on Thanksgiving,” she wrote in her caption before her latest baking project began.

It turned out that Savannah didn’t need to call Siri after all. In before-and-after photos, she showcased an entire batch of decadent cookies — all with a proud smile on her face.

“Baking goddess ✔️,” she boasted in the photo caption, displaying the freshly baked goods.

Siri, author of the cookbook "Siriously Delicious" and a food contributor for TODAY, also shared the photo of Savannah on her Instagram page. She joked, “The cover of my next cookbook is going to be this, and it’s going to be called “If @savannahguthrie Can Bake, So Can You.” So proud, my friend."

This isn’t the first time Siri has shown Savannah a thing or two around the kitchen. The duo baked holiday cookies with their little ones in December 2015 and then two years later, took over the TODAY kitchen again to make an easy and delicious roast chicken dinner in December 2017.

Savannah has come a long way since then. We can’t wait to see which recipe she tackles next!