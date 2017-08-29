share tweet pin email

Calling all coffee lovers! No, the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte hasn't returned — yet — but if you truly love all things Starbucks, you may want to head over to the chain's online store right now while you still can.

On Oct. 1, the coffee chain is shutting down its digital merchandise portal.

While you won’t be able to shop for products like mugs, coffee, tea, bottles, brewing accessories and gift sets at shop.starbucks.com after it closes, the products will still exist and be available at other sites such as Amazon and grocery retailers, according to Business Insider.

Starbucks Starbucks is closing its online merchandise section to focus on other digital programs.

So, why the purge of products from the store’s official site?

“We’re continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination and are looking across our portfolio to make disciplined, thoughtful decisions,” Starbucks spokeswoman Maggie Jantzen said in a statement issued to TODAY Food. “This includes doubling down on our digital relationships with our customers to further elevate our digital flywheel through our mobile app and our Starbucks Rewards loyalty program.”

For those who love to make coffee at home or are looking to stock up early on holiday gifts, there's a silver lining. The website is having a major sale right now on some of the products, and some items have been marked way down, like 50 percent!

We scoured the deals and came up a few items that are definitely worth a look. Here are some of our favorite finds:

Cold Drip Brewer, $69, Starbucks

Starbucks

We know summer is almost over, but if you love your coffee cold all year round, this brewer is a must in the home. Originally $99, it features a special technology that allows you to adjust the drip speed and control how strong you want your java. It also comes with 100 round coffee filters and 50 water filters.

Stainless Steel Coffee Press With Walnut Handle - Copper, $25, Starbucks

Starbucks

At 50 percent off, this is a great deal for those seeking out an aesthetically pleasing French press. The container holds up to eight cups and features double-wall construction to maintain temperature. Included is a four-minute timer plus a coffee scoop.

Moka Express Espresso Maker - Silver, $20, Starbucks

Starbucks

If you love your espresso, here’s a brewer that’ll whip it up for you right on your stovetop in minutes. The best part? It has an eight-sided shape that diffuses heat to enhance aroma — we can already smell it brewing.

Turquoise Stainless Steel Tumbler, $14, Starbucks

Starbucks

Make your morning coffee eco-friendly with this tumbler that’s been marked down from $20. It features double-wall construction, holds up to 16 ounces of liquid, a flip-top lid and a color that’ll help brighten up that sluggish commute.