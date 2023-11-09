Wendy’s chicken nuggets are free on Wednesdays through the rest of the year

This holiday season, one fast-food chain is making sure Christmas stockings aren’t the only ones that’ll be stuffed.

On Nov. 8, Wendy’s announced it is spreading holiday cheer in the form of free chicken nuggets. In a deal it’s named “Wendy’s Wednesday,” the chain is offering a free six-piece nuggets offer with any mobile app purchase every Wednesday through the end of 2023.

“Time to dust off those festive holiday sweaters and head to Wendy’s every Wednesday in 2023 for another reason to celebrate the holidays. Free-la-la, free-la-la-la-la-la,” Wendy’s wrote in a press release.

Wendy’s is offering free six-piece nuggets with purchase every Wednesday in 2023. Hand-out / Wendy's

Although the first Wednesday (Nov. 8) has already come and gone, that still leaves you seven chances — and potentially 42 free nuggets — until the ball drops. Don’t feel like cooking the day before Thanksgiving? Well, Wendy’s will have you covered with its classic or spicy nuggets, paired with one of its dipping sauces.

To redeem the Wendy’s Wednesday offer, simply order through the chain’s app or online, or scan the digital Wendy’s Rewards offer code in-restaurant.

Wendy’s also has a Veterans Day deal

That’s not the only freebie up for grabs at Wendy’s this month. In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the military with a free breakfast combo offer, redeemable with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card. Veterans can also get the deal by showing their VetRewards Card at the register.

A free breakfast combo includes a coffee or carbonated soft drink, breakfast sandwich and seasoned potatoes. So, whether you’re into the chain’s new Sausage, Egg and Cheese English Muffin or you’re more a Breakfast Baconator person, the deal will be available at participating U.S. Wendy’s during breakfast hours (typically 10:30 a.m. local time) on Nov. 11.

Wendy’s Peppermint Frosty is back

Wendy’s recently announced it was ringing in the holiday season by bringing back its Peppermint Frosty on Nov. 14. The treat, which replaces the Pumpkin Spice Frosty, features “bursts of refreshing peppermint” combined with Wendy’s Frosty base, for a wintry treat that likely pairs well with free nuggets.