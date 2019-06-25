Earlier this year, Wendy's set out on a mission to score millions of likes to bring back one of its hottest sellers. And it worked — quickly.

When the fast food chain discontinued its spicy chicken nuggets back in 2017, a lot of customers were very, very disappointed. And even though Burger King brought the heat with its own version of the crispy meal shortly after, it didn't seem to fill the void for nugget fans.

This week, the chain announced that it's officially bringing back those spicy nuggets on August 19. And it's all due to a digital campaign led by Chance the Rapper.

In May, the performer tweeted, "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today."

That's when Wendy's — which is known for using social media to stir up some fast-food drama — stepped up to the plate.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

"Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance," the chain's social media team wrote. "The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!"

The request brought social solidarity across Twitter to bring back the nuggets.

People coming together is what this is all about tbh — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

A lot of tweeters took the promo pretty seriously.

We salute you. Let’s bring our boys home. #WendysSpicyNuggets — Are Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets Back Yet? (@NuggetsTracker) May 6, 2019

And anyone who tried to say that Burger King's spicy chicken nuggets were enough were directly slammed by its competitor.

That's like telling your friend that needs new Jordans to check Payless. — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

As the number of likes climbed, fast-food fans were filled with hope.

PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD I MADE A TWITTER FOR THIS 🤦‍♀️😂 — Christina D (@Christi04875427) May 5, 2019

There was plenty of excitement as the numbers continued to climb.

When the tweet reached 2.1 million likes after just 48 hours, Wendy's declared that the spicy nuggets would officially be returning at some soon-to-be-announced date.

Now we know: the nuggets will be coming back in less than two months to restaurants nationwide.

A version of this story originally ran on May 6, 2019.