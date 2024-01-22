Wendy’s rolls out new breakfast item — emphasis on the ‘roll’

In its latest expansion of its breakfast menu, Wendy’s is turning to the tortilla.

On Jan. 22, Wendy’s announced the nationwide release of its Breakfast Burrito, which the brand says is loaded with “all the best parts of Wendy’s breakfast menu.”

The Breakfast Burrito features two eggs and six strips of oven-baked, applewood-smoked bacon — which Wendy’s points out is the same amount of bacon found on the Baconator — as well as seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese, a drizzle of Swiss cheese sauce, all wrapped in a tortilla. The burrito comes served with two Cholula Original Hot Sauce Packets on the side if you need a little heat to greet the day.

The Breakfast Burrito will be available in over 4,500 Wendy’s restaurants in select regions across the country — more than half of Wendy’s U.S. locations. Customers can find a participating Wendy’s near them by visiting the brand’s website.

Wendy’s Breakfast Burrito with a side of Cholula Original Hot Sauce. Wendy's

With this menu addition, Wendy’s seems to be coming for Taco Bell’s breakfast burritos and McDonald’s Sausage Burrito — and this isn’t the first time in recent memory that Wendy’s has taken on these two fast-food giants.

In August 2023, the chain added a Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries to its menu, clearly influenced by the Tex-Mex-inspired flavors Taco Bell is known for.

“Unlike others who are out there with limited-time offerings, what we found is folks are going to fall in love with this Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger. What we didn’t want to have happen is to be pulling it off the menu in six weeks,” Carl Loredo, global chief marketing officer at Wendy’s, told TODAY.com at the time, throwing shade at Taco Bell’s frequent LTOs.

In the same month, Wendy’s added English Muffin Sandwiches to its menu, taking direct aim at McDonald’s signature breakfast sandwich: the Egg McMuffin.

“Overall, we know that English muffins are a big part of everybody’s breakfast, and we knew that we could create an English muffin sandwich that was better than anybody else’s,” Loredo said in an equally pointed statement. “That’s the inspiration for the entire breakfast menu — the breakfast offerings that’ve been out there for the last 30 years are tired and boring and, candidly, we just knew at Wendy’s, we could do better.”