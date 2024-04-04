Subway revamps its wrap menu with 4 new items

That’s a wrap on Subway’s former rolled-up flatbread offerings.

Subway just announced its all-new lineup of wraps, which will available at restaurants nationwide starting April 11. According to the sandwich chain, the four new wraps are served on lavash-style bread — Subway’s first new bread option in three years.

Subway says the flatbread has a “soft and bubbly” texture and is inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine. It holds more ingredients than a wheat tortilla, which allows the six-inch wraps to offer the same serving of protein as Subway’s Footlongs, according to the company.

Here’s what each new wrap includes:

Homestyle Chicken Salad: This wrap has a new chicken salad made fresh in-restaurant using rotisserie-style chicken and mayonnaise, and gets topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion.

This wrap has a new chicken salad made fresh in-restaurant using rotisserie-style chicken and mayonnaise, and gets topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion. Honey Mustard Chicken: Packed with rotisserie-style chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, this one is finished with a dose of sweet honey mustard sauce.

Packed with rotisserie-style chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, this one is finished with a dose of sweet honey mustard sauce. Turkey, Bacon & Avocado: Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon and smashed avocado are the stars here. The wrap also features lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese and a zesty peppercorn ranch sauce.

Oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon and smashed avocado are the stars here. The wrap also features lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese and a zesty peppercorn ranch sauce. Cali Caprese: This riff on a caprese salad features avocado and BelGioioso mozzarella. This wrap is filled with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted garlic aioli and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.

“Wraps have become an afterthought on restaurant menus with uninspiring choices and snack-size portions that leave you wanting more,” Paul Fabre, Subway’s SVP of culinary and innovation, said in a press release. “That insight kickstarted the process of revamping Subway’s wraps. We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down.”

Folks who want to try Subway’s new flatbread with other toppings can sub it in on any sandwich, and customers can opt for chicken salad as their protein in other dishes.

Subway has been on a menu transformation journey since 2021 when it announced an overhaul with nearly a dozen new or improved ingredients and 10 new or revamped sandwiches. Then, in 2022, it debuted 12 new signature sandwiches; and in 2023, it announced it would be slicing its meat on premises instead of using pre-sliced meat.

In January, Subway introduced Sidekicks — a collection of three, 12-inch-long snacks including a chocolate chip cookie, a Cinnabon churro and an Auntie Anne’s pretzel. Then, in March, Subway announced it was switching from Coca-Cola to PepsiCo products for its U.S. restaurants starting January 1, 2025.