Subway gives its menu a major revamp and customers free subs

A certain sandwich company is finally taking the guesswork out of its ordering process.

On Tuesday, July 5, Subway unveiled a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches which can be ordered by name or number, a first for the company. These options, which they’re calling The Subway Series, ranges from classic and easily recognizable favorites like “The Philly,” a sub including steak, peppers, onions, mayo and a double dose of provolone cheese, to snazzily-named newcomers like “The Boss,” “Bella Mozza,” and “The Outlaw.” That last one sounds like it’s made for Clint Eastwood, except all good without the bad or the ugly: steak, pepper, onion, Baja chipotle sauce and two times the pepper jack cheese on a toasted roll. All you have to do to order that submarine sammy is walk up to the counter and say "the No. 2, please."

“The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon,” said Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America, in a press release. He also said that customers can still request their own custom creations but now have the ability to leave the sub-making to a sandwich artist with the simple drop of a number or sandwich name.

According to Subway, this new rollout is a result of more than a year’s worth of sandwich testing and hundreds of recipes before its culinary team settled on these 12 pillars of lunchtime legacy. Sporting more than 20 new and refreshed ingredients, these 12 sandwiches are divided into four categories — Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs — with three sandwiches in each category.

Perhaps the most exciting part of this new rollout is how Subway plans to celebrate its new revamped menu. On July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time, Subway will give away up to 1 million free 6-inch subway sandwiches from its Subway Series menu, so sandwich-craving folks should hop on down to their local Subway if interested in scoring a free lunch.

This move comes a year after another revamp the nearly 21,000-storefront-strong sandwich chain undertook, refreshing nearly a dozen ingredients and revamping 10 of its original sandwiches. This also comes a year after a few controversial-but-debunked claims about the chain's tuna and bread made viral headlines and inspired think pieces galore.

All in all, a less pressure while in the Subway queue may relieve customers who can’t decide what they want, sweating from the brow while people behind them in line tap their toes in impatience. Still, to the woman who wants to repulse the Twitterverse by ordering a cucumber and olive sandwich or the man who wants to shock the universe (and his intestinal tract) by ordering chocolate chip cookies crumbled on top of his veggie sub: You still can get it your way.