Iconic diner booth from ‘The Sopranos’ finale is going for nearly $70K on eBay

A piece of television history is on the auction block.

On Feb. 29, the booth from the final scene of “The Sopranos” went up for auction on eBay. The booth, which is being sold by Holsten’s, a diner in Bloomfield, New Jersey, also known as the setting of one of the most iconic final scenes in television history.

“OWN THE FAMOUS SOPRANO’S BOOTH FROM HOLSTEN’S IN BLOOMFIELD, NJ!” the listing description excitedly opens. “We are currently renovating our booths at Holsten’s. This is your once in a lifetime chance to own the ORIGINAL booth that the Soprano Family sat in for the final scene of the famous show!”

Indeed, nearly two decades ago on June 10, 2007, the Soprano family gathered at this very diner booth in Season 6’s 21st episode, titled “Made in America.”

Spoilers ahead! (But, c’mon, we’re almost 17 years out at this point.)

The booth at Holsten’s restaurant on June 20, 2013 in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Andrew Burton / Getty Images

It’s widely believed that the final shot showing Tony (James Gandolfini) looking up expectantly at an unknown sight is the moment the mafia don is whacked, but others still aren’t so sure.

That television debate has raged on for years, with even Gandolfini, who later died in 2013, saying he had “no idea” what happened to his character after the screen cut to black. “I thought it was a great ending. You decide,” he said.

The seller notes that the booth includes both seats, the table and a divider wall that still has an engraved plaque which reads “Reserved for the Sopranos Family,” but that the jukebox on which Tony plays Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” is not included with the sale.

Bidding for the item started at $3,000 but quickly jumped to over $21,000 in its first bid. As of this writing, there have been 193 bids, with the highest bid sitting at $68,100.

Tony and Carmela Soprano at the now-for-sale diner booth. HBO

Because of the booth’s size and weight, the seller is requiring the winner to either pick the booth up themselves or arrange shipping at “their own risk, cost, and arrangement,” but, if you’re a person willing to shell out nearly 70 large for a diner booth you saw on television, you can probably afford to hire movers.

This isn’t the first item from “The Sopranos” to go on sale in recent memory. In July 2023, Tony Soprano’s boat, named “The Stugots,” went up for auction by United Yacht Sales in Stamford, Connecticut. The vessel was first listed for $299,900 then dropped in price to $274,999 in December 2023. As far as we can tell, it’s still on the market. So, if you’re a devoted Sopranos fan with a lot of extra cash lying around, you could snag both the booth and boat.