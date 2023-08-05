Fans of “The Sopranos” have a chance to own a piece of the show’s history.

Tony Soprano’s boat, named “The Stugots,” is up for sale by United Yacht Sales in Stamford, Connecticut, for a whopping $299,900 asking price.

The 1999 Cape Fear 47 was featured in the show's first season and was one of three boat models used to represent James Gandolfini’s character's two boats — “The Stugots” and “The Stugots II.”

Tony Soprano's boat "The Stugots." HBO

Tony Soprano's boat isn't the only piece of memorabilia from "The Sopranos" that has been up for grabs since the show ended in 2007.

In August 2007, the real life strip club behind the Bada Bing auctioned off several items on eBay including stripper poles, a pool table, a disco ball and more. By August 2008, Gandolfini had also sold his personal costumes at auction with Christie’s, which sold for $187,750. All proceeds from the auction were then donated to the nonprofit, Wounded Warrior.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tony Soprano’s famed boat.

While the boat was named "The Stugots" on the HBO show, today it's named "Never Enough." Courtesy Paul Ouimette

What is The Stugots?

Tony Soprano owned two boats throughout the series — “The Stugots” and “The Stugots II” — which were portrayed by three different models.

"Stugots" refers to an Italian slang word for male genitalia.

According to United Yacht Sales, the boat currently for sale is the Cape Fear 47, which was featured in the show’s first season during the first episode and the lauded Season Four episode "Whitecaps."

In the episode, simply titled “Pilot,” Tony Soprano takes his mistress, Irina (Siberia M. Federico) onto the boat for a rendezvous.

In Season Two of “The Sopranos,” the boat was replaced with a 43-foot Egg Harbor SportYacht and was featured in the episode “Bust Out” when Tony Soprano took his son A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler) out on the boat.

The original boat appeared again in Season Four during the episode “Whitecaps” when Benny Fazio (Max Casella) and Little Paulie Germani (Carl Capotorto) anchor the boat off shore from the Alan Sapinsly's home in Sea Bright, New Jersey, and blast a Dean Martin concert through the speakers.

By Season Six of the series, Tony Soprano has a new boat named “The Stugots II,” which was a 55-foot Ocean Yacht. This boat was featured in the episode “Johnny Cakes” when Tony Soprano and A.J. go fishing.

The boat is garnering a lot of attention

After the boat was listed July 28, United Yacht Sales broker Paul Ouimette told People that he has received “a tremendous amount of calls and emails.”

“A lot of people want to just come and see it just to come and see it, not even prospective buyers,” he explained. “We’re trying to weed through all that and get a legitimate buyer seriously interested in the boat.”

Outside of the boat’s amenities, Ouimette said the biggest draw is its role in pop culture history.

“I think that show just had a really big cult following,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of people out there that would love to own that boat, knowing that boat was featured in the show; it was Tony Soprano’s boat.”

The current owner bought the boat in 2016

This isn’t the first time Tony Soprano’s boat has been up for sale. Ouimette said the 1999 Cape Fear 47 Sportfish, now named “Never Enough,” was purchased several years earlier in 2016.

Tony Soprano's boat, today. Courtesy Paul Ouimette

“My client purchased this Cape Fear in 2016 mostly because he and his family love to fish,” Ouimette said. “Of course there is a cool factor to having the boat that was in The Sopranos and makes for a great conversation piece. People want to experience a piece of television history.”

Ouimette said that his client “hates to sell this boat,” adding, “But his kids are older and the need for a larger sportfishing boat is outweighing holding on to a piece of TV history.”

The boat has room for guests

Prior to the current owner purchasing the boat in 2016, several repairs were made to the boat. Paul Wetsig, a builder in Wilmington, North Carolina, said the boat had previously been “used extensively” and required one of the engines to be rebuilt to update electronics.

Inside look at the helm station on the "Never Enough." Courtesy Paul Ouimette

The boat also includes two staterooms as well as two bathrooms in order to make room for guests, as well as several features for fishing, including a cockpit, large fish boxes, as well as a tackle station.

The deck of "Never Enough." Courtesy Paul Ouimette