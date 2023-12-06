How delivery drivers can get free pizza from Pizza Hut

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

In December, legions of delivery drivers hustle extra hard to bring packages, boxes and gifts to folks across the country. So, this holiday season, Pizza Hut is offering customers an opportunity to reward all the delivery people gracing their doorsteps.

On Dec. 6, Pizza Hut announced the launch of its “Reverse Delivery” doormat, which will give delivery drivers a free box of pizza in return for delivering a package to your home.

Leave a box, get a box: Pizza Hut’s “Reverse Delivery” doormat. Pizza Hut

In 2022, more than 11.7 billion packages and letters were delivered during the holiday season — and that doesn’t even include food deliveries. Pizza Hut says that its drivers deliver customers over 110,000,000 pizzas every year, so it wanted to give back to them.

Starting Dec. 6, customers can order the new “Reverse Delivery” mat to leave on their doorstep by visiting Pizza Hut’s merch website. Only 50 mats a day will be offered from Dec. 6 until Dec. 10 starting at 12 p.m. PST on a first-come, first-served basis.

The incentive works like this: Each doormat features a code that scans directly to the Shop Pizza Hut website where any delivery driver can redeem a gift card code from Pizza Hut, while supplies last.

“Many of us look to delivery drivers to deliver joy during the holiday season,” said Lindsay Morgan, Pizza Hut’s CMO, in a press release. “This was our chance to give some cheer back in the form of a delicious meal for delivery drivers to enjoy during their busiest time of the year.”

Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box is back

In addition, the Hut is reminding folks of one of its seasonal offerings: the Triple Treat Box, which has returned to menus in a holiday-themed box, while supplies last.

Available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide, the Triple Treat Box features two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and choice of an Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie or 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls. Customers can buy the Triple Treat Box starting at $24.99 (prices may vary) for a limited time.