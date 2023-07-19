Outback brings back the discontinued menu item customers ‘missed most’

Outback is introducing a few new items to its menu for a limited time — and reintroducing a fan-favorite to great fanfare.

On July 19, Outback Steakhouse announced that its new “Sweet Heat Season” Menu will available for a limited time. The selection, which features a returning favorite, will be available for fans of the Australian-themed casual dining chain to enjoy from July 26 until Oct. 31.

The Wedge Salad. Outback Steakhouse

While the menu boasts a range of flavors — sweet, spicy, salty and rich, according to the restaurant — Outback asked its guests which menu item they missed the most and heard their message loud and clear: Please bring back the Wedge Salad! So they did.

The famous Wedge Salad features a wedge (duh) of iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, red onions, bacon, homemade blue cheese dressing and a drizzle of a balsamic glaze.

The salad has indeed been requested on for quite some time since it was discontinued in 2020 as part of a menu simplification during the pandemic. On social media, several salad seekers have made their voices heard:

“@Outback was gonna return to your establishment after not having been back for years only to find out you discontinued the wedge salad. This is unacceptable,” tweeted one passionate person in June. “Until this is rectified I will not eat at your restaurant again. Please pass this on to your superiors.”

“PLEASE BRING BACK THE WEDGE SALAD I AM ON MY KNEES BEGGING YOU,” pleaded another Twitter user in 2020.

“Just called to order take out--was really just wanting the wedge salad and soooooo disappointed it’s no longer available,” wrote another user in 2020. “Could not get past that--ordered nothing! I will now starve.”

“Bring back the wedge salad instead, mate,” tweeted another in response to the chain's tweet introducing its Tasmanian Chili from 2022.

“@tacobell brought back the Mexican pizza, time for y’all to bring back the wedge salad,” the same user tweeted.

But this isn’t the first time the Wedge Salad has returned to the menu. For Outback’s 35th anniversary in March, it released the Boomerang Menu, reinstating a collection of nostalgic items, including the Wedge Salad, Toowoomba Pasta, Walkabout Soup and more, for a limited time.

“Omg, the wedge salad is back at outback! *greedy girl scream 😋,” tweeted one person at the time.

“I haven’t been in years and years but I’m coming back for this!” announced one Facebook user in response to the news.

But the salad, though substantial, is only a small part of the new menu the chain describes as “swicy.”

Items on the “Sweet Heat Season” Menu. Outback Steakhouse

Here's what's on the “Sweet Heat Season” Menu:

Hot Honey ‘Rita: A margarita with notes of orange blossoms and a cinnamon sugar rim. This craft cocktail is served with a stirring dipper full of hot honey so “spice-seeking guests” can add an lil’ extra kick of sweet heat if they so wish.

A margarita with notes of orange blossoms and a cinnamon sugar rim. This craft cocktail is served with a stirring dipper full of hot honey so “spice-seeking guests” can add an lil’ extra kick of sweet heat if they so wish. Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp: Guests can add a double drizzle of Outback’s house-made hot honey sauce or take extra to go.

Guests can add a double drizzle of Outback’s house-made hot honey sauce or take extra to go. Sirloin & Hot Honey Fried Chicken: Like the Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp, your hot honey level is up to you.

Like the Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp, your hot honey level is up to you. Filet & Snow Crab: No hot honey here, but if you can't choose between meat or seafood, this is the order for you.

No hot honey here, but if you can't choose between meat or seafood, this is the order for you. The Tim Tam Sundae: This dessert is made with crumbled Tim Tam cookies (which are chocolate malted biscuits with chocolate and a chocolate cream filling), honey caramel popcorn and vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream.