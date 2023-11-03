8 National Nacho Day deals and freebies for easy, cheesy savings

Nov. 6 is nacho average day. Otherwise known as National Nacho Day, this delightful food holiday celebrates the ooey-gooey goodness that’s packed into every plate of nachos.

Naturally, many restaurants are marking the special occasion with some tempting deals ranging from discounts to freebies. These are the ones you do not want to miss.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is serving up $8.99 beef or chicken nachos (a discount of nearly $4!) on Nov. 6 to celebrate National Nacho Day.

Chevy’s

On National Nacho Day, all Chevy’s locations will give away a free Nachos Grande (chips topped with chicken, cheese, red sauce, black beans, sour cream and roasted corn salsa, and fresh guacamole) with any purchase.

Del Taco

Del Taco rewards members can score a free 3 Layer Queso Nachos with any purchase on Nov. 6 when they place an order in the Del Yeah! Rewards app or on deltaco.com. The one-time deal isn’t valid with other offers or on third-party delivery orders.

Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 26, Del Taco is also offering a gift card promotion in-store and online. Here's how it works:

In store: When you buy $20 in gift cards, you’ll get coupons for two free Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos and two bonus offers (BOGO Epic Burrito and $1 medium fries). If you buy $30 in gift cards, you’ll get four free Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos and two bonus offers (BOGO Epic Burrito and $1 medium fries). The offers are valid while supplies last.

When you buy $20 in gift cards, you’ll get coupons for two free Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos and two bonus offers (BOGO Epic Burrito and $1 medium fries). If you buy $30 in gift cards, you’ll get four free Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos and two bonus offers (BOGO Epic Burrito and $1 medium fries). The offers are valid while supplies last. Online: When you buy $30 in gift cards, you’ll get a coupon for one free Small-Sized Combo Meal on orders up to $99. If you buy $100 in gift cards, you’ll get a coupon for four free Small-Sized Combo Meals on orders over $100. The offers can’t be combined.

On the Border

To celebrate the big day, On the Border will slash the price of stacked nachos in half and serve up $5 House Rita drinks on Nov. 6 at participating restaurants.

Pink Taco

Show this TODAY.com article on Nov. 6 at your local Pink Taco location to receive $5 off regular nachos (regularly $15). The offer is valid at all Pink Taco locations.

Salsarita’s

Want $5 nachos on National Nacho Day? Download the Salsarita’s app before Nov. 6 to make sure you get in on all the delicious fun.

Taco John’s

On Nov. 6, Taco John’s customers can score a free Small Super Nachos (beef or chicken) when they use TODAY.com’s exclusive code, NACHODAY, under the “More”section of Taco John’s app.

Veggie Grill

When you stop by Veggie Grill on Nov. 6, you’ll get a free order of Southwestern Nachos with any $10 purchase when you use the code NACHODAY.