National Frozen Yogurt Day: 8 frosty freebies and deals

Ice cream will always be our one true love, but frozen yogurt holds a pretty special place in our heart, too. If you’re equally smitten with the creamy and cold sweet treat, you’ve probably already marked your calendar for National Frozen Yogurt Day on Feb. 6 and are already seeking out deals.

But if the holiday crept up on you this year, you’ll certainly want to avoid froyo FOMO. To help you celebrate, we’ve done all the legwork and rounded up a few frozen yogurt deals you can take advantage of this week.

16 Handles

In honor of National Frozen Yogurt Day, 16 Handles app users can get $5 off their order on the big day using the code FROYODAY24.

Dash

Want to make your own froyo at home? Dash is offering $5 off its two pack of ice cream/frozen yogurt makers through Feb. 14 on Amazon.

Enlightened

Enlightened is starting the National Frozen Yogurt Day party early and running an Instagram giveaway through Feb. 9. Five lucky winners will score the brand's new Frozen Yogurt Bark in the following flavors: Triple Berry, Banana PB and Pineapple Coconut.

Menchies

When you buy one frozen yogurt on Feb. 6 at participating Menchies locations, you’ll get a second one for free as long as it’s of equal or lesser value. The deal is limited to one offer per customer and can’t be combined with other offers.

Pinkberry

Pinkberry has a buy one, get one free promo on National Frozen Yogurt Day in stores and online.

Sweet Frog

On Feb. 6, Sweet Frog will offer customers a buy one, get one promo in stores and online, so you can bring a friend with you and treat them.

TCBY

For one day only (Feb. 6), TCBY customers can get a free 6-ounce froyo. In self-serve stores, toppings are included in the 6-ounce total, but in over-the-counter stores, toppings will cost extra.

Yogurtland

On Feb. 6, Yogurtland has two surprises for customers. For starters, in-store guests can take advantage of a buy one, get free (of equal or lesser value) offer on cups of yogurt while supplies last at participating locations. The offer is limited to one per transaction and can’t be combined with other coupons. It’s also not valid on third-party delivery or online orders.

In addition, rewards members can get double points all day. The offer doesn’t apply to third-party delivery orders or gift card purchases.