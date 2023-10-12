McDonald’s Boo Buckets are back this Halloween with a new color

It’s mere weeks away from Halloween, when sugar-loving souls will aim to score the biggest trick-or-treat haul they can — and why not do it in style, care of Mickey D’s?

McDonald’s announced that the wait is almost over and Boo Buckets, its Halloween pails with tons of personality, are coming back. This spooky season, the usual trio of bright and cheery buckets has become a quartet, welcoming a new frighteningly cute friend to the mix.

“Let’s be honest... spooky szn isn’t official until Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s,” reads the Menu Spotter on McDonald’s website.

McDonald’s Boo Buckets for 2023. McDonald's

Starting Oct. 17, customers can get any of four new Halloween Happy Meal buckets at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, while supplies last. The four designs include: Monster (green), Skeleton (orange), Mummy (white) and Vampire (purple), which is launching for the first time since the OG purple Boo Bucket.

McDonald’s has been offering Boo Buckets to children (and let’s be honest, adults) for nearly four decades now. Since 1986, the buckets went from a trio of orange-only designs to adding a McWitch character and so much more.

This year, the Boo Buckets have a bit of royal competition. Earlier this month, Burger King confirmed it will be debuting its own Halloween bucket for a limited time in select markets. The “Trick-or-Heat” buckets will be available starting Oct. 13.

Burger King’s “Trick-or-Heat” buckets. Courtesy Burger King

On Friday the 13th, Burger King restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee; Las Vegas, Nevada; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Atlanta, Georgia will be offering limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark “Trick-or-Heat” buckets inspired by Burger King’s new ghost pepper menu additions. Customers in those areas can take home a bucket with any purchase for $1.

McDonald’s has also been on a bit of a debut streak itself, announcing that starting Oct. 9, it’s bringing two swicy sauces to participating locations nationwide, for a limited time: Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce.

And even though it gave the McRib a “farewell tour” in 2022, McDonald’s confirmed that its polarizing pork sandwich is due to return to select restaurants in November.