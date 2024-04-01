IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for $4.01 on April Fools’ Day: ‘No joking’

Yes, the deal is real — but it’s only available for one day.
Krispy Kreme Glazed Donuts
This doughnut deal is no joke.AP
It’s April Fools’ Day, so you’re probably high alert, constantly looking over your shoulder for a prank to inevitably be pulled. While some big companies take this opportunity to have a little fun with their fanbases, others make thrilling offers that are no laughing matter.

On April 1, Krispy Kreme announced a deal celebrating the most foolish day of the year: Today, customers can score an Original Glazed Dozen for $4.01 when they buy any other dozen. Although the deal is a real one, the doughnut company took the opportunity to joke around with its customers.

“No, you’re not sleeping. Your wildest dreams 💭 have finally come true! For the first time ever, you bring it we glaze it!” Krispy Kreme captioned a photo on Instagram of glazed doughnuts intermingling with other (horrifyingly) glazed foods like a cheeseburger, sandwich, pizza, pepper, cheese, watermelon and tomatoes on the vine. “Fooled ya! 🃏.”

Thankfully, the brand then assures us that there is “no joking here” about the Original Glazed Dozen deal it’s offering.

The $4.01 dozen offer is only available on April 1 at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. and is subject to product availability. Guests are limited to two redemptions each in-shop and drive-thru, and one redemption per guest online for pickup when using the promo code APRILFOOLS on the Krispy Kreme app or website.

