KFC rolls out Chizza — a fried chicken and pizza hybrid — nationwide

If you’re in the mood for Italian but can’t make up your mind between pizza and chicken Parm, let KFC offer you a solution: the Chizza.

The fast-food chain is preparing to release a brand-new menu item called the Chizza — a portmanteau of chicken and pizza — this week, and TODAY.com is sharing everything you need to know about it.

What is the Chizza?

KFC’s Chizza (pronounced “cheet-za”) is a tempting amalgamation of two mealtime staples: pizza and chicken Parm. The item features two white-meat, extra-crispy fried chicken fillets with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

This mashup item may remind you of another from KFC’s past: the Double Down, which featured two extra-crispy, white-meat chicken fillets to serve as the “bread,” cheese, bacon and either mayo or a spicy sauce. It debuted in 2010 but only remained on the menu for a short time, then returned in 2023 for a limited time.

When will the Chizza be available?

The new item will be available in KFC locations in the U.S. starting Feb. 26 for a limited time.

KFC fans can order just the Chizza for $9.99, or make it a combo meal for $12.99 with Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink.

The Chizza is already a hit overseas

According to a press release, this is the first time that the Chizza has been offered in the U.S. The cheesy menu item first launched in the Philippines in 2015 and has also appeared in KFC locations in India, Thailand, Korea, Taiwan, Spain, Germany, Mexico and other countries.

“The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world — try it while you can!” KFC U.S. CMO Nick Chavez said in a press release.

KFC is hosting a Chizza pop-up in New York City

The Chizzeria. Courtesy KFC

For the Chizza’s U.S. debut, the KFC restaurant at 242 E 14th St. in New York City will become a “Chizzeria” and offer customers the Chizza for free (one per person) before it officially launches nationwide on Feb. 26.

The Chizzeria will be open between Feb. 23 — 24 from 1 — 9 p.m. ET.