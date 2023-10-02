Cinnabon is giving away free baked goods for a week

This time of year may bring to mind the holidays to come, but there’s one holiday early on in autumn that you might not know about, and it’s dedicated to one of the most delightful baked goods in existence.

Cinnabon announced it will be celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day (Oct. 4) with a BOGO deal that extends beyond the holiday. The deal is active from Oct. 2 to 8 and is only available to the chain’s rewards members at participating Cinnabon locations.

For the deal, customers can mix and match eligible baked goods for the buy-one, get-one deal — including Cinnabon’s Classic Roll, MiniBons, a 4-count of BonBites or the Center of the Roll. Cinnabon says there is no code needed to cash in on the cinnamon-y goodness; the offer will appear automatically in the accounts of all existing Cinnabon Rewards members as well as anyone who signs up throughout the week.

Note that it’s a one-time deal — meaning you can’t use it on multiple days or multiple rolls — and it’s not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery.

Schlotzsky’s, a sandwich restaurant located in 26 states, will also be getting in on the National Cinnamon Roll Day celebration with its own offer. Since some Schlotzsky’s locations feature Cinnabons, the chain will offer Schlotzsky’s Rewards members the same deal from Oct. 2 to 8 as well, and customers can choose from a Classic Roll, MiniBon or Center of the Roll.

A Cinnabon and Carvel collab

A Cinnabon and Carvel Collaboration is happening in honor of National Cinnamon Roll Day. Courtesy Cinnabon

Cinnabon has even more cream cheese-frosted offers that extend beyond the doughy holiday, including a limited-time collaboration with Carvel.

Folks lucky enough to be within licking distance of a participating Carvel can celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day with a new lineup of Carvel Original Soft Serve featuring the Makara cinnamon flavors of Cinnabon starting Oct. 4. The lineup includes:

Cinnabon Soft Serve , which features the flavors of a classic Cinnabon roll blended into Carvel’s Original Soft Serve.

, which features the flavors of a classic Cinnabon roll blended into Carvel’s Original Soft Serve. Cinnabon Scooped , which combines Cinnabon ice cream with caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies.

, which combines Cinnabon ice cream with caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies. Cinnabon Sundae Dasher : This treat goes even further, layering Cinnabon Soft Serve, caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies before adding whipped cream and even more Cinnabon Crunchies.

: This treat goes even further, layering Cinnabon Soft Serve, caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies before adding whipped cream and even more Cinnabon Crunchies. Cinnabon Deluxe Flying Saucer: Finally, this dessert features two “Flying Saucer” chocolate wafers filled with Cinnabon Soft Serve and rolled in Cinnabon Crunchies.

Additionally, on National Cinnamon Roll Day, fans can also take advantage of Carvel’s weekly Wednesday BOGO deal, which has been running weekly for over 80 years: Buy one Classic Sundae, get one free with any available Soft Serve flavor, including its new Cinnabon Soft Serve. This deal is not valid with any other discounts, coupons or specials.

Cinnabon’s New Secret Menu

Cinnabon is introducing a Secret Menu starting Oct. 4. Courtesy Cinnabon

As if these deals weren’t sweet enough, starting on Oct. 4, Cinnabon is introducing a Secret Menu. The chain notes that by ordering one of its Secret Menu treats, folks can be among the first to try out the newest way to customize a Cinnabon in the following ways: