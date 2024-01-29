Chick-fil-A’s $4.4 million lawsuit settlement: Eligible customers need to file a claim ASAP

Residents from five states who made an online food delivery order from Chick-fil-A between 2019 and 2021 may be eligible for up to $29.25 in cash or a gift card as part of a settlement from a class-action lawsuit.

A lawsuit filed in Georgia in October alleged Chick-fil-A made deceptive promises about delivery fees involving orders on its app and website during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chick-fil-A denied the allegations and any wrongdoing in the settlement, according to the eligibility page for claims.

Here’s what to know.

Who is eligible to make a claim?

Residents from Florida, Georgia, California, New York and New Jersey who placed delivery orders on the Chick-fil-A One app or the company's website between Nov. 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021, are eligible for a cash settlement or gift card of up to $29.25.

Eligible customers have been notified by email from the settlement administrator, according to the claim form.

The amount awarded could go down depending on how many claims are received.

How do you file a claim and when is the deadline?

The deadline to submit a claim is Feb. 15, 2024, so the window is short.

If you lost or did not receive an email from the class-action settlement administrator, you may contact the administrator to receive one. You need the Unique ID from the email to be able to submit a claim form.

What was Chick-fil-A accused of doing?

The lawsuit alleges the company advertised free delivery or low-price delivery ($2.99 or $3.99) on its mobile app and website, but imposed “hidden delivery charges” in addition to the low-delivery charge, according to court documents.

Plaintiffs claimed that Chick-fil-A secretly marked up food prices on delivery orders by 25 to 30%, like charging $5 or $6 more for an order of 30 chicken nuggets when ordered for delivery compared to ordering in the store, court documents said.

The company denied all the allegations. TODAY.com reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment and didn’t immediately receive a response.

The lawsuit alleges the company capitalized on the boom in delivery orders during the pandemic to profit by “deceiving” customers about how much it would cost.

The company created a $1.45 million cash fund and $2.95 million gift card fund to pay out claims as part of the settlement, according to TopClassActions.com.