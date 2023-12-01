How to get free food at Burger King throughout December

Additionally, Burger King is decking the halls with cheese by bringing two fan-favorite items back to menus. Beginning Dec. 7, customers can once again feast on BK Melts and Cheesy Tots at participating restaurants for a limited time, while supplies last.

Burger King says that after a successful limited-time comeback earlier this year, BK Melts are hitting menus nationwide once more in three flavorways, which includes a new one it tested in limited markets earlier this year.

The returning and new menu items are:

Classic Melt: This item features two slices of toasted bread layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

This item features two slices of toasted bread layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce. Bacon Melt: This item features two slices of toasted bread layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties, American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

This item features two slices of toasted bread layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties, American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce. Shroom n’ Swiss Melt: This new offering features two slices of toasted bread layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and Stacker Sauce.

This new offering features two slices of toasted bread layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and Stacker Sauce. Cheesy Tots: Making its return to for the first time since 2021, this side dish is available in four and eight-piece options and features a crispy exterior and a cheesy potato interior.

The fun doesn’t stop there, either, as part of a Burger King’s December of deals, there are four “Swag Saturdays” where customers can score special BK merchandise with purchase price going to support the Burger King Foundation. These special-edition items include BK-branded ugly sweaters, ornaments and stockings, a “Tis’ the Cheeson” scarf & beanie and even a Burger King-branded Plufl, which is a human-sized dog bed.

Last month, Burger began testing the Breakfast Grill’wich Sandwich, which features a flame-grilled flatbread filled with eggs, American Cheese and a choice of meat, but only in two cities. In October, it debuted a new menu item: Have-sies, which features a combination of the brand’s Classic Fries and Onion Rings, so you never again need to pick between the two sides.