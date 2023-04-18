Windy City residents will soon have the ability to score themselves a meal from an iconic Southern fast-food chain.

On April 17, Bojangles, known for such items as fried chicken, sweet berry biscuits and even sweeter tea, announced it will be expanding into the Chicago area. The 46-year-old company said in a press release that it had signed a multi-unit franchise development agreement that will introduce the brand to Chicago.

Bojangles says the deal is being spearheaded by RMS Family Restaurants, LLC, a company that owns and operates many restaurant franchises like Church’s Chicken, Popeyes and Captain D’s Seafood and now Bojangles. The company will be bringing three new restaurants to Chicago suburbs over the next three years, joining three other locations in Illinois that operate to the south of the city.

A Bojangles exterior — something Chicago-area residents should keep their eyes out for. Bojangles

“Our launch into Chicago is a tremendous step for Bojangles as we continue to expand across the country. We are beginning to build a powerful brand presence throughout the Midwest, where consumers have fallen in love with our products, and we’re confident this will hold true with new customers in Chicago,” said Bojangles’s vice president of growth, Patricia Halpin, in a press release.

Ron Harper, a Chicago native who also serves as managing partner of RMS, will be leading the Chicago charge, previously owning and operating various Memphis-area McDonald’s locations.

A Bojangles interior. Bojangles

“We recognize that Bojangles offers an opportunity that truly stands out among its competitors,” said Harper, in part. “With unique offerings and an unmatched flavor profile, Southern-style hospitality, and an overall proven concept, we look forward to building upon the strong customer loyalty that Bojangles is known for.”

Social media reaction by Chicago-area fans hankering for a Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit has been overwhelmingly celebratory.

“IT’S ABOUT TIME!!” one person tweeted in reaction to NBC Chicago's report on the news.

“OMG THE FRIES!” another person replied to the above. “And the Dirty Rice…mmmmm….mmm…mmm,” added a third.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THEY ARE BRINGING BOJANGLES TO CHICAGO,” tweeted another user, their all-caps showcasing their excitement.

“EXCUSE ME, NO ONE ALERTED ME THAT BOJANGLES IS COMING TO THE CHICAGO SUBURBS?” demanded another Twitter user in another all-caps message.

Bojangles says it has more than 230 units in its current development pipeline, with the chain agreeing recently to expand it’s biscuit-print in the the Dallas-Fort Worth area, South Austin, Texas, North Central Mississippi, Baltimore, Maryland and Central Florida, in addition to the Windy City.

“Bojangles is primed for expansion in 2023 and beyond,” it says.