Arby’s is giving away free sandwiches this month: How to get the deal

Arby’s always has the meats, but this month, it has the deals, too.

The fast-food chain just launched what it’s calling “Free Sandwich Month,” during which customers can get one free sandwich, wrap or gyro with any purchase every week (Monday to Sunday) in April.

Excitingly, Arby’s means it when it says “any purchase.” Customers can grab any of its sandwiches, wraps or gyros with the purchase of, say, its curly fries or apple turnover.

From the Half Pound Roast Beef to the King’s Hawaiian Brown Sugar Bacon Roast Beef Sandwich, and the Greek Gyro to the Crispy Chicken Club Wrap, the possibilities are as endless as your appetite.

“No sandwich is off limits!” Arby’s said in a press release.

“During Free Sandwich Month, we’re putting our money where our mouth is with our biggest rewards promotion to-date,” Ellen Rose, Arby’s CMO, said in the press release, calling Free Sandwich Month “the perfect opportunity for any skeptics out there.”

“We’re so confident that our sandwiches will turn even the biggest Arby’s disbeliever into a fan that we’re willing to give them four free trials throughout the month of April,” she added.

To score the weekly deal, you must have or create an Arby’s Rewards account to place an order through the Arby’s app or website for pickup in-store. The deal is available to customers at participating U.S. Arby’s locations once a week in April, meaning you can score four free sandwiches by the end of the month.

A few stipulations: The offer does not apply to delivery orders or gift cards. Sandwich add-ons and combo meals cannot be included in the deal, and it can’t be combined with any other coupon or offer. And, if you have a late-night craving, “Order Ahead” pickup orders are not available after midnight on the Arby’s app.