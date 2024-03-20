It’s now easier to eat good — and affordably — in the neighborhood.

On March 20, Applebee’s announced that it would be celebrating its boneless wings menu item by offering them for 50 cents for dine-in, to-go and delivery for a limited time. Why, you may ask? Because, according to the chain, they’ve been crowned “America’s Favorite Boneless Wings.”

Applebee's boneless wings. Courtesy Applebees

According to Applebee’s, the title came from two surveys conducted stateside: a national Omnibus survey as well as a nationwide double-blind taste test in four distinct geographic regions.

Additionally, Applebee’s Classic Buffalo Boneless Wings were preferred in every region versus competitive national chains, and Applebee’s Classic Buffalo Boneless Wings were statistically significantly preferred at a 95 percent confidence level nationally.

Applebee’s Boneless Wings feature crispy breaded pieces of boneless chicken tossed in wing sauce, which comes in six different flavors: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo and Honey Pepper. Fans can add celery and bleu cheese or a house-made ranch for dipping to their 50-cent wing orders for a little extra.

“America has spoken, and we couldn’t agree more,” said Joel Yashinsky, Applebee’s CMO in a press release. “Our Boneless Wings are our best-selling menu item, and so good that our guests have created their own social media challenges in the past to enjoy them to the fullest. Now for a limited time, guests can join in on this mouthwatering madness and enjoy our award-winning Boneless Wings for only 50 cents!”

Additionally, Applebee’s is potentially giving a lucky winner Boneless Wings for life via a contest on TikTok. According to the official rules, folks 18 or over can follow the instructions in Applebee’s video, posting their entry on TikTok using the hashtag #ABWings4LifeContest and waiting for a potential direct message from the official Applebee’s account if you win.

The prize is “boneless wings for life” in the form of a $39,000 check, plus $11,700 cash that can be used toward the payment of any income taxes associated with the prize.

Applebee’s Boneless Wings deal is now available on the chain’s website.