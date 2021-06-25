Ree Drummond has shared plenty of photos of her daughter Alex's wedding to Mauricio Scott, but a new teaser for the family's "Ranch Wedding" special gives fans an exclusive look at the work that went into the event.

Drummond narrates the short clip, which shows glimpses of the wedding party, the flower-drenched prairie venue and the chaos that led up to the picture-perfect ceremony.

"Come rain or shine or anything else that fate throws at us, this wedding is going to happen," Drummond says, after noting that the open prairie location is "at the mercy of the weather" and has no water or electricity connections.

Drummond shared more details about what fans can expect from the special in the video's caption.

"Lots of behind-the-scenes wedding fun, weather drama, and a few happy tears too," Drummond wrote. "It'll be fun to experience it all while wearing jeans and no Spanx! (P.S. I may or may not have stepped on a floor vent cover with my wedding heels and gotten stuck right before the ceremony. Why, Ree?? Why??"

The hour-long special will air on the Food Network on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. EST and will also stream on Discovery+.

Drummond wrote on her website in May that the wedding had been "even more special than any of us could have hoped for."

"It was such a meaningful, memorable night — beautiful flowers, great food, and so much fun...but what we all felt most of all was the love," Drummond wrote.

While the day might have been picture-perfect, it certainly took its toll: Drummond told TODAY Food in late May that she felt "dead for two weeks" following the event.

"My husband and I were dead for two weeks," Drummond said. "It took us about two weeks to truly feel like we were going to survive. We were just tired. ... If my second daughter wants to elope, that would be fine."

