After nine months of planning, Alex Drummond got to celebrate her big day!

The Pioneer Woman’s oldest child, 23, tied the knot on Saturday to college boyfriend Mauricio Scott at the family’s sprawling Pawhuska, Oklahoma, ranch in a stunning ceremony and reception.

Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott share a smooch at their wedding.

The eldest Drummond sibling was surrounded by family on her special day, including her parents, Ree and Ladd Drummond, and younger siblings Paige, 21, Bryce, 18, and Todd, 17.

The Drummond family shared plenty of touching moments from Alex’s wedding on Instagram over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Food Network personality posted a photo of herself and her husband, who's wearing a neck brace after an accident on their ranch back in March.

“Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight,” she wrote in the caption, before joking, “(TMI?😂)”

She shared another photo with her husband on her Instagram stories, writing, “Love you, Ladd. (A lot.)”

Ladd Drummond had to wear a neck brace after getting in an accident on his family's ranch earlier this year.

The rest of the family and the bride's friends also captured her special day on social media.

Paige Drummond shared a few shots with her sister on her Instagram stories, including a sweet selfie with the newlyweds that she simply captioned, “MARRIED!!!!!”

Scott and the Drummond sisters.

She also hyped her big sister up in a solo photo of the smiling couple on top of which she wrote, “I MEAN, C’MON!!!”

Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott at their wedding.

Todd Drummond also shared a sweet pic with his big sisters.

The Drummond kids at Alex Drummond's wedding.

Other photos from the day show a beautiful display of flowers lining where Alex Drummond walked down the aisle, the cake with several tiers and roses wrapped around and the reception tent with elegant greenery draped across the ceiling. For the occasion, the bride wore a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and flowing skirt.

Alex Drummond walked down the aisle at her family's ranch in Oklahoma.

The reception was held in a beautifully decorated tent.

Congrats to the Scotts!

Alex Drummond and Scott met during their freshman year at Texas A&M University. After several years of dating, they got engaged last August with their families watching in the wings.

The mother of the bride got candid about her daughter’s wedding in a February blog post and the emotion that went into choosing the family's ranch as the location for the wedding.

"It's where Alex grew up, and it just feels like the right place," Ree Drummond wrote.

“I’m so excited for these two. I have loved watching their relationship grow, and it makes me happy that through all of it, the thing they do most consistently is laugh together.”

