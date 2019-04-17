Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
By Justin Chapple

Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips is joining TODAY to share a few family-friendly recipes from his cookbook "Just Cook It!: 145 Built-to-Be-Easy Recipes That Are Totally Delicious." He shows us how to make queso dip with sweet corn and pepperoni-stuffed quesadilla.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Get The Recipe

Quesadizzas

Justin Chapple

My homemade version of restaurant-style queso dip is quite a bit healthier, even with those awesome pepperoni "crumbs." Plus, as we all know, queso is Jenna's absolute favorite food.

Get The Recipe

Sweet Corn Queso with Pepperoni 'Crumbs'

Justin Chapple

This mash-up of a quesadilla and pizza gets a spicy kick from jalapeño-laced pepper Jack cheese and garlicky Portuguese linguiça.

If you like those fun recipes, you should also try these:

Pasta 'Fazool'
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pasta 'Fazool'

Justin Chapple
Spicy Garlic Bread Bites
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spicy Garlic Bread Bites

Justin Chapple
Justin Chapple