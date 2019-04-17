Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 17, 2019, 12:44 PM GMT By Justin Chapple

Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips is joining TODAY to share a few family-friendly recipes from his cookbook "Just Cook It!: 145 Built-to-Be-Easy Recipes That Are Totally Delicious." He shows us how to make queso dip with sweet corn and pepperoni-stuffed quesadilla.

My homemade version of restaurant-style queso dip is quite a bit healthier, even with those awesome pepperoni "crumbs." Plus, as we all know, queso is Jenna's absolute favorite food.

This mash-up of a quesadilla and pizza gets a spicy kick from jalapeño-laced pepper Jack cheese and garlicky Portuguese linguiça.

