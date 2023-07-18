IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a lip tint to a travel essential, 6 must-haves for July with thousands of reviews

Have an indoor 'cookout' with oven-cooked pork shoulder and smoky mac and cheese

Enjoy all the flavors of a classic cookout indoors with oven-cooked pulled pork and baked mac and cheese.
/ Source: TODAY
By Ryan Mitchell

Pitmaster Ryan Mitchell is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of his expert barbecue tips, techniques and finger-licking delicious recipes. He shows us how to make barbecued pork shoulder in the oven and the cheesiest, smokiest macaroni and cheese — a parfect pairing, if you ask us.

Mama Mitchell's Oven-Cooked Barbecue Pork Shoulder
Baxter Miller

Get The Recipe

Mama Mitchell's Oven-Cooked Barbecue Pork Shoulder

Ryan Mitchell

During the holiday season and winter months the grills sat idle, but grandma's oven cooked pork shoulder would always bring the backyard barbecue feeling inside. Savory spices, crushed red pepper, vinegar sauce and crispy crackling pieces are a taste of heaven. I'll never understand how one pot could hold so much love!

Sheri's Smoked Mac and Cheese
Baxter Miller

Get The Recipe

Sheri's Smoked Mac and Cheese

Ryan Mitchell

What's better that classic, creamy, cheesy mac and cheese? One that's make with four kinds of sharp, smoky, melty cheeses! This is the ultimate, over-the-top macaroni and cheese because it's packed with flavor, it's a crowd-pleaser and it's easy to prepare.

If you like those crowd-pleasing cookout recipes, you should also try these:

Blue Ribbon Barbecue Spareribs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Blue Ribbon Barbecue Spareribs

Megan Day
Kansas City-Style Pimento Cheese Corn
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Kansas City-Style Pimento Cheese Corn

Megan Day
Ryan Mitchell

Ryan Mitchell