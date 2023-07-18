Have an indoor 'cookout' with oven-cooked pork shoulder and smoky mac and cheese

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Pitmaster Ryan Mitchell is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of his expert barbecue tips, techniques and finger-licking delicious recipes. He shows us how to make barbecued pork shoulder in the oven and the cheesiest, smokiest macaroni and cheese — a parfect pairing, if you ask us.

During the holiday season and winter months the grills sat idle, but grandma's oven cooked pork shoulder would always bring the backyard barbecue feeling inside. Savory spices, crushed red pepper, vinegar sauce and crispy crackling pieces are a taste of heaven. I'll never understand how one pot could hold so much love!

What's better that classic, creamy, cheesy mac and cheese? One that's make with four kinds of sharp, smoky, melty cheeses! This is the ultimate, over-the-top macaroni and cheese because it's packed with flavor, it's a crowd-pleaser and it's easy to prepare.

If you like those crowd-pleasing cookout recipes, you should also try these: