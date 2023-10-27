Kristen Stewart dishes on whether Guy Fieri will officiate her wedding

Is the mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, officiating Kristen Stewart’s wedding?

The actor gave an update on the yearslong saga during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Oct. 26. As Stewart sat alongside host Andy Cohen and guest Jana Kramer, a caller asked if Fieri was going to marry her and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, after Stewart previously said she would want him to officiate.

Cohen asked what it was about Fieri that Stewart loved so much, to which she joked, “We have a lot of similar fashion sense and hair.”

“Also, I just think he seems like a really nice dude and he marries a lot of queer people. I think his sister is one of us,” Stewart continued, adding that she was excited to learn that he officiates queer weddings. “So I heard that and I was like, ‘Guy! My Guy?! Are you kidding me?’”

Stewart was told Fieri would officiate her wedding while on TODAY. Getty Images / Ethan Miller /

The “Spencer” star then shared how the “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” host reached out and would gladly do it. But Stewart said she and Meyer will probably go a different route.

“He did kind of reach out. Well, I think they reached out and they were like, ‘You know, we are down for this.’ And I was like, ‘Me too, But like, also, I’m bad at planning stuff. So, like, I’ll hit you up soon.’”

Stewart and Meyer, she said, are “probably just going to, like, marry each other and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.’”

When asked by Cohen when she and Meyer plan on getting married, she said she didn’t know, adding, “We’re gonna sort of surprise ourselves.”

Stewart was actually told by Fieri himself that he would be down to officiate her wedding when she stopped by TODAY on Nov. 4, 2021.

“Hey, Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spikey-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri said in a pretaped message. “I’m all in!”

A shocked Stewart was then asked by Hoda Kotb if she had been serious about him wanting to do it in the first place.

“Absolutely!” she replied. “Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in LA? We should talk about this.”

Stewart, who has been with the screenwriter since 2019, first mentioned wanting the TV chef to officiate her wedding during an interview with Howard Stern a couple days before. At the time, she also mentioned the possibility of just having an intimate ceremony instead of a bigger celebration.

“I want to stay home ... I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles,” she told the SiriusXM host.

As for who would marry the couple, she said, “We’re either going to have no one, we’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate ... but we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings. And so the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet, spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much.”