Ina Garten says husband Jeffrey sent a spicy text to the wrong person — again

Well, this sure sounds like a recipe for trouble.

Ina Garten didn’t mince words when saying husband Jeffrey has a penchant for texting her racy messages that occasionally don’t go to his intended recipient.

“He does, and sometimes they go astray,” the Barefoot Contessa herself said Oct. 31 on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "He sends them to the wrong person."

Ina said Jeffrey once accidentally texted her friend and publicist, Kristina Felix, with a message that may be hotter than any dish his wife could whip up.

“My dear friend, who’s also my publicist, he sent a text to her, and he meant it for me, and he said, ‘You’re going to be delicious tonight,’ and it went to her,” Ina shared while laughing.

“She was like, ‘Whoa.’ She sent back, ‘I don’t think this was meant for me.’”

While it’s not clear what Jefffey writes in his texts — does he have a Barefoot fetish? — he has done this before. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear to leave a bad taste in anyone’s mouth.

“He texts me all the time,” Ina told Katie Couric in an Instagram Live in 2020.

“We had this funny thing. He sent me a text but unfortunately it went to someone he knew in California. It wasn’t a sext but it was close,” she told Couric, while they both laughed.

Ina didn’t divulge the contents of the text, but she said her husband apologized to the person who got it, only to learn that woman showed it to her own husband.

“So she, a little jealous I think, showed it to her husband and said, ‘Look at the text that Jeffrey sends to his wife,’” she said. “And he goes, ‘Oh nobody sends those texts to their wives. That was for his girlfriend but he was embarrassed to tell you that.’ Isn’t that great?”