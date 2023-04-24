Watch Seal effortlessly turn a McDonald’s order into a love song

Pop star Seal is proving he can make fans swoon by singing just about anything, including a McDonald's order.

The 60-year-old Grammy winner revealed on a recent episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that he worked at the fast food restaurant for two weeks before he was famous.

"That was the shortest amount of time you could work before you got paid," the singer explained, laughing. "So I got paid and I was out."

The "Kiss From a Rose" singer recalled that he would sing to himself in the restaurant's restrooms while he was on the clock.

"I was cleaning the bathrooms and, you know, there's good acoustics, " he continued before Hudson, who said she once worked at Burger King, interjected.

"I was gonna say, bathroom's got good acoustics," said the host.

Hudson then pointed out that Seal later found fame singing "romantic" songs. "A lot of babies had to be born to your music. Do people tell you that a lot?" she asked.

"They do," responded Seal. "They share a bit more information than perhaps they should sometimes. But, hey, listen, any way I can be of service."

That's when Hudson had the idea to challenge the "Crazy" singer to try to make anything sound like a love song, even an order for one of McDonald's Cardi B & Offset Meal.

The husband-and-wife hip-hop stars began partnering with McDonald's on Valentine's Day this year to create a kind of lovers' meal that features both individual and shareable items.

Hudson handed Seal a card listing the meal's key features: a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce; a large Coke; a Quarter Pounder, a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink; a large order of fries and a piece of apple pie.

Seal began singing the order in his signature raspy soulful voice as a member of Hudson's band began accompanying on soft piano.

And just as Hudson suspected, Seal's burger ballad would have sounded completely appropriate on a romantic playlist. Not only that, he seemed totally into it, belting out the words "Quarter Pounder" like a lovelorn lounge singer.

When Seal finished his Mickey D's serenade, the spellbound audience roared in approval. "That was so good!" gushed Hudson.

Watch Seal sing from the McDonald's menu in the video above.