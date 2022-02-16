‘Suspicious packages’ at Alabama courthouse turn out to be … a Taco Bell order

In today's world, it never hurts to be cautious. Even when the thing you have to be cautious about … turns out to be a Taco Bell order.

On Monday morning, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama's Hazardous Device Unit was called out to check into two suspicious packages located on the front steps of the Federal Courthouse, and once on the scene they sprung into action.

According to a Facebook post from the Tuscaloosa Police Department with an image of the possibly-dangerous materials, "Several officers responded, including motor officers who set up a perimeter around the building, blocking adjacent streets to vehicle and foot traffic."

Ultimately, the post indicated, the packages were discovered to contain "an assortment of regular and Doritos Locos tacos, along with four beefy five-layer burritos."

By 8:20 a.m., less than a half-hour later, the roads were re-opened and "the tacos and burritos (had) been safely disposed of in the Dumpster behind TPD headquarters."

The Federal Building and Courthouse in downtown Tuscaloosa, Alabama. traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Naturally, we have questions.

First of all, applause for the speedy response time and resolution of the issue. But second of all: Who is getting Taco Bell at work on Valentine's Day at 8:00 in the morning?

This person needs to be found and questioned. (No judgment — only respect.)

Second, according to the report, the food was then disposed of in the dumpster. We can hear our parents crying out about the wasted food. But hey! This might have been a Valentine's Day treat for some hungry, hungry lovebirds.

Needless to say, there was some virtual chortling in the Facebook comments about the whole thing: "The employees of the Tuscaloosa Federal Court House are thankful to the Tuscaloosa police department for setting up a perimeter around the court house and disposing customized explosive Burritos in the dumpster and not in the Courthouse bathroom. Thank you," someone commented.

"IN THE DUMPSTER?! ARREST YOURSELVES!" wrote someone else.

Noted another person, "They Laid The Food Out Like It Was A Drug Bust Though Lol."

Taco Bell looms large for deliveries. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Added another commenter, "I think we need to have an internal investigation to find out if they really disposed of the food in the dumpster. I would have eaten it myself."

We sense that's not an unusual sentiment.

That said, not everybody was chuckling: Random bags left behind can contain serious contents.

Another person gave a little history lesson that puts things in context. "On 4/19/1995 The Federal Building in Oklahoma City was bombed. Thank goodness for the precautions taken today that ended so horrible for Oklahoma City that day. This may seem funny, but if the circumstances had been different today, yall wouldnt be laughing. It is the most horrific thing next to 9/11 that I have ever seen in my lifetime. I have a sister in law who works at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse and I am thankful this wasn’t anything serious..."

But someone else in the comment section seems to have been able to see both sides: "Although this is funny as all hell, you can never be too careful now a days. Great work TPD!"

On that, we can all agree!