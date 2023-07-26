Starbucks is offering 50% off cold drinks: How to get the deal

The country’s largest coffee chain is offering a half-off deal for hump day.

On July 26, Starbucks began offering a 50% off sale of its cold drinks purchased after 12 p.m. every Wednesday for a limited time. The deal comes as part of the chain’s “WinsDays” promotion (get it?) and is exclusive to Starbucks Rewards members via the coffee giant’s app (which is free to join).

Wednesdays FTW. Starbucks

Here’s how it works: Starbucks Rewards members can receive 50% off the cost of one cold beverage after noon starting July 26 though Aug. 9, which means that there are three days available to score the deal. The deal doubles a previous WinsDays deal of 25% off beverages on Wednesdays that came available earlier this summer.

“Sip on a cold coffee favorite or one of the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® beverages by using the Summer WinsDays coupon — available exclusively through the Starbucks app,” a Starbucks spokesperson shares with TODAY.com via email.

The deal applies to all cold drinks, with the exception of bottled, canned and alcoholic beverages, and it is limited to one discounted drink per person per week. It is only available at physical Starbucks locations (not via delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats) and cannot be combined with other offers, discounts or coupons.

Starbucks is offering 50% off cold drinks purchased after 12 p.m. every Wednesday for a limited time. Starbucks

This news comes after Starbucks officially added three new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to its permanent menu in June.

The chain’s new drinks, which are a slushy-like take on its original Refreshers, include Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade. The drinks are made with Starbucks Refreshers beverages and blended with lemonade, pieces of fruit and all include a smattering of strawberry puree.

Fortunately, the new beverages count as cold drinks, which make them part of the chain’s WinsDays deal.