Feeling ‘cheffy’? Here are all the food-related words that just made it into the dictionary

Words are full of pulchritude, and while using such a term to describe words as beautiful might seem a bit supercilious and sesquipedalian in this day and age, the truth is that the dictionary holds some true gems in its pages for anyone who loves a good vocable to cerebrate. Yes, any logophile can tell you: When the wordsmiths in charge of language add more words to our collective lexicon, it’s a thrill, ngl.

In September, the perspicacious minds at Merriam-Webster added a whopping 690 words and phrases to its dictionary — one of which was just used above: “ngl,” an informal abbreviation for the term “not gonna lie” or “not going to lie,” popularly used online in recent times.

“Signs of a healthy language include words being created, words being borrowed from other languages, and new meanings being given to existing words. Based on our most recent research, we are pleased to inform you that English is very (very!) healthy,” reads a blog post about the new additions.

The sources for these words come from all over, like a previously nonsensical one first coined on ‘The Simpsons,” believe it or not: “cromulent,” an informal adjective meaning acceptable or satisfactory.

The new terms added this go ’round run the gamut, from one that can be used to describe photos on Martha Stewart’s Instagram (“thirst trap”) to “chef’s kiss” which basically means “It’s a good thing,” if you think about it.

There’s a whole section Merriam-Webster has dedicated to food-related words, many of which have been trending on social media for some time. One such recently added word, “mid” — meaning so-so — inspired the TikTok hashtag #foodwasmid, which has more than 1.2 million views on the platform to date.

Here is the list of food-related words Merriam-Webster just added to its dictionary (including some not-strictly-culinary words that can certainly be applied to the culinary world):