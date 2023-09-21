Burger King launches Homecoming Meal for two — and it’s only $10

If your homecoming date is the Burger King, does that make you the Burger Queen? Check “yes” or “no.”

On Sept. 19, Burger King announced a deal that rings in the autumn much like we all did during the days where letterman jackets and marching bands ruled the roost — during homecoming season. Aavailable at participating locations nationwide on Sept. 21, the chain’s BK Homecoming Meal includes two Whopper Jr. sandwiches, two milkshakes, one small order of onion rings, one small order of French fries and two paper crowns, all for $10.

Burger King is setting its sights on Gen-Z with its latest meal deal. Mauricio Candela / Burger King

In addition, customers in a few major cities known for their homecoming celebrations — New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Oklahoma City — will receive a limited-edition HoCo-themed crown with their purchase of the BK Homecoming Meal, while supplies last. These limited-edition and more exclusive pieces of royal headgear feature a bejeweled design, like each and every one of us deserves.

“For years we’ve seen fans incorporate Burger King into their Homecoming traditions, using our iconic crown as part of their royal celebrations across the country,” Zahra Nurani, Burger King North America’s vice president of marketing communications, said in a press release. “We’re excited to get in on the celebration by offering a delicious meal for two that allows HoCo-goers even more ways to make BK a part of this special event.”

Burger King just celebrated National Cheeseburger Day with a free cheeseburger offer on Sept. 18. That deal officially kicked off “Perks Week,” during which the chain offered a slew of additional deals — some of which are still available. These include a BOGO Whopper deal, a family bundle deal and more.