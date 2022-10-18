Nestlé Toll House has recalled one of their chocolate chip cookie dough products due to plastic contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

The Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products were voluntarily recalled due to the "potential presence of white plastic pieces."

The cookie dough was produced between June 2022 and September 2022 and distributed throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, according to the FDA.

Any customer who believes to have purchased this product is advised to avoid consumption and asked to return the cookie dough to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

The recall does not include other stuffed or refrigerated cookie dough products by Nestlé Toll House.

The FDA noted that the recall comes out of "an abundance of caution," as no illnesses nor injuries have been reported at this time. However, a "small number" of customers have contacted Nestlé USA concerning the contamination.

For any questions, Nestlé asked that consumers contact the company at (800) 681-1676.