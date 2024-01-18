Michael Solomonov's steak skewers, spiced chicken and dips are great for game-day entertaining

Chef and restaurateur Michael Solomonov is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share the recipes for some of the best dishes from his award-winning restaurants. He shows us how to make marinated sirloin shishlik (or skewers), velvety hummus with crispy mushrooms, za'atar spiced chicken and creamy labneh with caramelized onions.

This marinade can be used on other proteins such as chicken or a vegetable, lasts up to one week in the refrigerator and freezes very well. I also love this recipe because there are a few cooking options. We broil the skewers in an oven, but you also have the option to pan-fry (over medium-high heat in a heavy skillet) or grill over live fire like we do at our restaurants.

I love a mushroom topping on hummus because it still allows for earthy and meaty flavors while still keeping the dish vegan. You can use any type of mushroom, hen-of-the-woods work well because their "petals" get crispy when roasted, adding a nice textural contrast to the creamy hummus.

The depth of flavor in the za'atar spice blend and the texture of the crispy garlic make this an instant hit. I also love that you can make a big batch of the fried garlic in olive oil and store it to use on other dishes. This recipe works well if you like to prep in advance as the chickens can cure for up to one week.

This dish is a big crowd-pleaser and can easily be adapted for the dietary needs of your guests. The dish itself is gluten-free and you can serve with delicious, fresh vegetables for something lighter or with hot, fresh pita. It is especially great to make during football season for a different take on the classic French onion dip we know and love.

