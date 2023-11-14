Mary McCartney turns to 'roasted toasted' salad and apple tart for easy fall entertaining

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Photographer, cookbook author and television personality Mary McCartney is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite easy, plant-based fall entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a "raasted toasted" salad with butternut squash and a "shortcut" four-ingredient apple tart.

This salad has a lot of texture, color and flavor. It celebrates seasonal fall vegetables, and it is perfect for serving family-style. It strikes a beautiful balance between sweet, savory, tender and crisp.

I love this recipe because it only uses four ingredients but feels like a French patisserie tart. It's easy and quick to put together but it yields such an elegant and impressive result.

If you like those vegan holiday recipes, you should also try these: