Mary McCartney turns to 'roasted toasted' salad and apple tart for easy fall entertaining

Celebrate fall fruits and vegetables with Mary McCartney's plant-based recipes.
/ Source: TODAY
By Mary McCartney

Photographer, cookbook author and television personality Mary McCartney is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite easy, plant-based fall entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a "raasted toasted" salad with butternut squash and a "shortcut" four-ingredient apple tart.

Roasted Toasted Salad
Taschen

Get The Recipe

Roasted Toasted Salad

Mary McCartney

This salad has a lot of texture, color and flavor. It celebrates seasonal fall vegetables, and it is perfect for serving family-style. It strikes a beautiful balance between sweet, savory, tender and crisp.

Shortcut Apple Tart
Taschen

Get The Recipe

Shortcut Apple Tart

Mary McCartney

I love this recipe because it only uses four ingredients but feels like a French patisserie tart. It's easy and quick to put together but it yields such an elegant and impressive result.

