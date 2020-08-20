Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Keep weekday breakfast easy with make-ahead zucchini muffins and PB&J granola

Jocelyn Delk Adams makes morning easy with her peanut butter and jelly-inspired granola and sweet zucchini muffins.

By Jocelyn Delk Adams

Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite back-to-school recipes to make busy weekday mornings a breeze. She shows us how to make easy zucchini muffins and granola that tastes just like a crunchy peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Jocelyn Delk Adams' Zucchini Muffins
Jocelyn Delk Adams' Zucchini Muffins

Since zucchini is in season now, I love using it to make muffins for my daughter. She just adores these little treats the morning! She gets in some greens, but they taste so delicious, she basically thinks they're cupcakes.

Jocelyn Delk Adams' PB&J Granola
Jocelyn Delk Adams' PB&J Granola

This is a fun and easy recipe to make for kids going back to school. It's also a great anytime snack for adults, too!

Jocelyn Delk Adams