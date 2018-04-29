Food

Make-ahead Monday: Whip up 3 vegan sauces for versatile veggie meals

There's truly nothing more daunting for many parents than hearing the following words after a long day at work: "So, what's for dinner?"

For those of us (this parent included) who need a little help planning ahead, we're back with our Make-ahead Monday series. This time, we've enlisted the help of Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, the British-based duo behind the hit cooking series "BOSH!" on Youtube and authors of the cookbook, "BOSH!: Simple Recipes. Amazing Food. All Plants."

So before you pop a frozen meal in the microwave in desperation to feed hungry mouths, take a look at what Firth and Theasby are cooking up. Their dishes are all vegan and healthier than many kid-friendly comfort foods — without ever sacrificing taste and texture. Best of all, they're easy. These three sauces will transform seamlessly into meals that can last for the rest of the week.

Big BOSH! Vegan Tomato Sauce
This dish, a favorite of Firth and Theasby, uses mushrooms for a meaty texture without actually using any ground meat.

Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese
Minced mushrooms are the perfect replacement for ground beef because they have the same texture and chewy mouth-feel.

Easy Vegan Stir-Fry Sauce
An awesome sauce can add an extra kick of deliciousness to any stir fry or salad, but it doesn’t need to be complicated.

Vegan Stir-Fry Noodles
Stir-fry dishes are great, go-to dishes for any night of the week because they can be whipped up quickly and utilize extra ingredients that you may have lying around.

Fiery Chili Pesto
When you want a quick, tasty, comforting meal that will fill you up and leave you feeling super satisfied, pesto pasta is a perfect, crowd-pleasing dish.

Pesto & Avocado Toast
Need a little snack to tide you over before dinner? Take plain avocado toast to the next level with savory pesto.

