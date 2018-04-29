share tweet pin email

There's truly nothing more daunting for many parents than hearing the following words after a long day at work: "So, what's for dinner?"

For those of us (this parent included) who need a little help planning ahead, we're back with our Make-ahead Monday series. This time, we've enlisted the help of Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, the British-based duo behind the hit cooking series "BOSH!" on Youtube and authors of the cookbook, "BOSH!: Simple Recipes. Amazing Food. All Plants."

So before you pop a frozen meal in the microwave in desperation to feed hungry mouths, take a look at what Firth and Theasby are cooking up. Their dishes are all vegan and healthier than many kid-friendly comfort foods — without ever sacrificing taste and texture. Best of all, they're easy. These three sauces will transform seamlessly into meals that can last for the rest of the week.

This dish, a favorite of Firth and Theasby, uses mushrooms for a meaty texture without actually using any ground meat.

Minced mushrooms are the perfect replacement for ground beef because they have the same texture and chewy mouth-feel.

An awesome sauce can add an extra kick of deliciousness to any stir fry or salad, but it doesn’t need to be complicated.

Stir-fry dishes are great, go-to dishes for any night of the week because they can be whipped up quickly and utilize extra ingredients that you may have lying around.

When you want a quick, tasty, comforting meal that will fill you up and leave you feeling super satisfied, pesto pasta is a perfect, crowd-pleasing dish.

Need a little snack to tide you over before dinner? Take plain avocado toast to the next level with savory pesto.