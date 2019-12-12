Louisiana chef fulfills dream of cooking for Hoda in the TODAY kitchen

Louisiana chef Pat Darbonne (aka Pat-in-da-Pot) made it her mission to meet Hoda and fulfill her dream of cooking alongside her on the TODAY show.

Finally, back in October, they met on the TODAY Plaza and Hoda invited her to come on the show and whip up some classic Creole and Cajun recipes (Hoda's favorite cuisine!). Darbonne shows Hoda how to make one-pot jambalaya, gumbo with fluffy rice and sweet praline candies.

I love this recipe because it is one of the top signature dishes of Louisiana. Its full of rich meats, tender vegetables and fluffy rice. The combo results in a stick-to-your-ribs meal that is sure to satisfy.

The secret to the richly developed flavor of this gumbo is in the roux. It takes some time and patience to get it to a deep, dark chocolate brown, but the unbeatable flavor of the final product is well worth the effort.

Pralines are a classic Louisiana confection. The crunchy nuts and creamy candy make them a wonderfully sweet treat.

