Louisiana chef fulfills dream of cooking for Hoda in the TODAY kitchen

Hoda is bringing local Louisiana chef Pat Darbonne to the TODAY kitchen to cook up a few of her favorite signature Cajun-style recipes.

Louisiana chef Pat Darbonne teaches Hoda how to make jambalaya

Dec. 12, 201900:00

By Pat Darbonne

Louisiana chef Pat Darbonne (aka Pat-in-da-Pot) made it her mission to meet Hoda and fulfill her dream of cooking alongside her on the TODAY show.

Finally, back in October, they met on the TODAY Plaza and Hoda invited her to come on the show and whip up some classic Creole and Cajun recipes (Hoda's favorite cuisine!). Darbonne shows Hoda how to make one-pot jambalaya, gumbo with fluffy rice and sweet praline candies.

Louisiana-Style Chicken, Sausage and Pork Jambalaya

Pat Darbonne

I love this recipe because it is one of the top signature dishes of Louisiana. Its full of rich meats, tender vegetables and fluffy rice. The combo results in a stick-to-your-ribs meal that is sure to satisfy.

Louisiana-Style Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Pat Darbonne

The secret to the richly developed flavor of this gumbo is in the roux. It takes some time and patience to get it to a deep, dark chocolate brown, but the unbeatable flavor of the final product is well worth the effort.

Louisiana Pralines

Pat Darbonne

Pralines are a classic Louisiana confection. The crunchy nuts and creamy candy make them a wonderfully sweet treat.

